Obituary: Earleen Mariette Galgerud

December 19, 1942 — August 30, 2025
Earleen Mariette Galgerud, 82, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

She was born on December 19, 1942, in Lewistown, Montana to Earl and Agnes (Kelly) Hartford. She had three sisters and one brother. She went to Fergus High School in Lewistown. She had to leave high school before she graduated, but she did receive her diploma when she was 40 years old. She worked in the food industry at restaurants her whole life and even opened her own restaurant for a time.

Earleen met and married Tim Glagerud. They were together until he passed away.

She loved to play cards, whether it was pinochle or cribbage. She was always ready for a card game. She loved her family. Getting together with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whether for a quick card game or just hanging out.

Earleen is survived by her sons, Jack and Mike Prather; sister, Wanda Hinkhouse; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tim; sisters, Vera French and Kally Biggs; and brother, Bob Hartford.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Central Montana Memorial Garden in Lewistown.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

