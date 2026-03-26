Obituary: Edna Elizabeth Bergstrom

Edna Bergstrom, age 81, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2026. She was born on May 28, 1944, in Copper Lake, Nova Scotia, to James and Jean Clark. Raised with strong values of kindness, resilience, and community, Edna carried those qualities with her throughout her life.

Edna was a woman of remarkable intelligence and determination. She pursued her passion for nursing with dedication and pride. Edna stood out as the only LPN in the room when she sat for her certified urology nurse exam—an experience that spoke to her courage and drive—and she passed with flying colors. She later completed her RN program, graduating with honors, a reflection of both her bright mind and her commitment to excellence.

Outside of her career, Edna found joy in the beauty of the natural world. She loved the ocean and the mountains, and her favorite place was the cabin, where she felt most at peace. After retiring, she became a devoted quilter, creating beautiful pieces that will continue to warm and comfort those she loved. One such quilt, lovingly gifted, stands as a lasting reminder of her care and generosity.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Bergstrom.

She is survived by her four children, James of Phoenix, Arizona, Michael of Great Falls, Carol of Norfolk, Virginia, and Kevin of Anderson, California; as well as numerous grandchildren.

Above all, Edna loved her children and grandchildren deeply. Her family was the center of her world, and she took great pride in each of them.

She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her strength, and the warmth she shared with those around her. Edna had a special way of making people feel welcome, cared for, and valued, leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls, Montana.

Her life was a testament to love, perseverance, and devotion, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.