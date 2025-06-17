Obituary: Elizabeth "Betty" McCoy

Elizabeth “Betty” Mae McCoy of Bozeman, MT passed away on June 10, just 3 days after her 80th birthday, taken far too quickly by cancer. Betty was born in Great Falls, MT on June 7, 1945, to Ben and Edith (Watson) McCoy. She was raised on a farm/ranch near Belt, MT cultivating an early love of agriculture. She attended the one room New Century School until 5th grade.

During her childhood, she joined the local 4-H club, setting the stage for her future career and lifelong dedication. Her leadership qualities became evident during her school years as she enjoyed many activities, including selection to all-state band and choir, Future Homemakers of America president, school paper and annual editor, and student council. She graduated Belt Valley High School in 1963. Betty continued her education, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Montana State University in 1967 and 1972, respectively. She spent valuable time in Venezuela as an International Farm Youth Exchange delegate, an influence that carried through the rest of her life.

Betty was a respected educator throughout her career, starting as a Montana State University County Extension agent, MSU home economics teacher, and eventually became the Montana 4-H program leader where she served for 16 years. She authored the book Past, Present, Possibilities: Exploring 100 years of Montana 4-H, 1912-2012 and was a founding member of the Montana Collaboration for Youth. Both personally and professionally, she was instrumental in the International Farm Youth Exchange, coordinating exchanges for Montana students and farm families, and serving as chair of the Japan exchange committee.

Betty was involved in many community organizations, pouring her energy into each one, including Order of the Eastern Star, Middle Creek Women’s Club, County Home Extension Homemakers Club, and Big Sky Draft Horse Show.

She leaves behind her sister, Mary Beth (Dan) Ewen of Great Falls; her husband of 30 years, Nick Shrauger of Bozeman; his children she loved as her own, Jason (Pam) Shrauger and Donika Shrauger of Bozeman; five grandchildren, Tyler (Alex) Shrauger, Alex (Dave) Keller, and Peyton (Dani) Shrauger of Billings and Caden and Camryn Shrauger of Bozeman; one great-grandson, Sawyer; and many beloved friends. In recent years, young friends Cait Lewis and James Sheehan were especially close and helpful to Betty and Nick.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 16 at 1:30pm at the GranTree Inn in Bozeman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montana 4-H Foundation, Belt Performing Arts Center, Gallatin History Museum, or a charity of your choosing in her memory.

