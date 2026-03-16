Obituary: Jack Mallory

Jack Mallory left this life to join his loved ones and friends on March 12, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Jack was born in Great Falls, Montana on May 03 ,1936. Jack was a man who had overcome challenges throughout his life and made it a mission to help others. He often talked about how he would gladly skip school to go fishing or hunting. After high school he joined the army during the Korean War. When he returned home, he worked as a guide in the Bob Marshal Wilderness. He told great stories of his hunting times.

He married Marion on November 28, 1959, and instantly became a father to her 3 children. They proudly raised their children in Millegan where he ran the L. Johnson ranch, until he retired after 33 years. He was so proud of his years on the ranch and the friends he made along the way. He moved to his home in Cascade in 2002. His son, Pete decided he needed a dog, which he reluctantly accepted. She ran right into his lap and from that day, “HayU” was his loyal companion. He always said he would never spoil a dog, however, you could see him each afternoon taking her for a drive.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Marion; son, Pete; son-in-law, Dan Yarger; parents, Jack and Ruth; and his siblings, Dick and Elaine. He is survived by brother, Roger Wagner, Tollhouse, CA; daughter, Debby (Clayton) Bonogofsky, and their 5 children, Richard (Fran) Bonogofsky, John (Brenda) Bonogofsky, Rhonda Nelson (Stephen Huckabaa), Karie (Eric) Keller, and Megan (Shane) Potter, and numerous grand/great grandchildren, all of Billings, MT; daughter, Kathy Yarger, and her son, Jack (Mona) Yarger of Ulm, MT, and daughter, Callie (Joshua) Munski and their sons, Izaak and Hudson of Cascade, MT, and daughter-in-law, Pam Mallory.

Debby’s daughters, Karie and Megan along with Callie and JD spent many holidays, summers and weekends at the ranch with their grandparents learning many valuable tips to life and adventures. They often wonder if he ever found all the rocks, candy wrappers and JD’s toys that they hid in the base of the big Willow tree in the front yard.

Jack moved to Cascade to enter a whole new world. After moving to Cascade Jack found himself becoming Izaaks “Manny”. He shared many fond memories of his early morning adventures, including feeding the horses and best of all eating pancakes at the restaurant all before daycare opened at 7. He was very proud that Hudson started doing his yardwork last summer, and spent hours showing him the right way. He enjoyed watching Izaak and Hudson play baseball, football or wrestling, however there was always a good reason to miss a band concert. Until the day he died he was a very proud father and grandfather.

Per Jack’s request no services will be planned.

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