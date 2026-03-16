Obituary: Sharalyn "Shari" Lee Little

Sharalyn “Shari” Lee Little passed away peacefully on March 11, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 77. A Funeral Service is being held for her on March 19, 2026, at 11AM at Croxford Funeral Home with a Visitation at 10AM.

Shari was born on October 20, 1948, to Francis J. Harp and Doris Lee (Shockley) Harp in Twin Falls, Idaho. She spent much of her childhood moving from place to place as part of a military family, an experience that gave her the chance to grow up in many different communities. Some of the places she lived included Texas, Florida, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and she even lived in other countries like Germany and Japan. She ultimately graduated from Arundel High School in Gambrills, Maryland, on June 6, 1967.

It was in Maryland that she went on a blind date and met the love of her life, William W. Little. The two were married on April 26, 1968, and went on to share 57 years together, building a life centered on love and family.

Shari was a great homemaker, mother and wife. She loved to cook gourmet meals for her friends and family. She also loved to watch wildlife, especially the birds. Shari played cards with her friends every month and often played games and jigsaw puzzles with her kids. Shari never missed out on hosting parties and cooking gourmet meals, in fact, she hosted a New Year’s Eve party every year. She was gracious with her time and would often volunteer at the school and for Welcome Wagon.

She had a love for music and dancing, and you could often find her enjoying a good musical. She was spunky and had a smile that could light up a room. She cherished time spent with her family at the cabin in Potter County when her children were young, and later in life she enjoyed many happy days at her winter home in Mesquite, NV. She valued friendship, but above all else she treasured her family. She was an incredibly proud and devoted mother.

Shari was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Little; father, Francis J. Harp; mother, Doris Lee Harp; brother, Robin Harp; and sister, Candice Brumitt.

She is survived by her sons, William Lee (Shonna) Little of Bigfork, MT and Wesley Walter (Elizabeth) Little of Great Falls, MT; daughters, Colette Renee (James) Hiteshew of Zelienople, PA and Loni Lynn (Ryan) Reeves of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren, William Little Jr, Brandon Little, Aubrey Little, Carriss Hiteshew, Robbie Hiteshew, Bailey (Logan) Caffee, Colbey Reeves, Kinslee Reeves, Rawley Reeves; and great grandchildren, Mason Caffee and Maverick Caffee.

She loved the water and always had her kids playing in it. She loved to travel, specifically in a car to see American and she was always taking note at how beautiful God’s work is. No matter where she lived, Idaho was always her home, until she moved to Great Falls and she made that her forever home.

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