Obituary: Sylvia Idell Erickson Delp

With deep sorrow we announce that our mother Sylvia Idell Erickson Delp, aged 96, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2026, at her home in Great Falls, Montana. Surrounded by her loving family.

Sylvia was born in Shelby, MT to Sydney Elmer and Ellen Louise (Engstrand) Erickson. She was raised in Shelby and Sunburst, MT, and graduated from Toole County High School.

It was there she met her beloved husband Robert Odes Delp. The couple were married on September 17, 1950, and celebrated their 75th Wedding Anniversary last fall 3 days before Robert passed.

Shortly after their marriage, Robert joined the United States Air Force. As a devoted wife and mother, Sylvia went with Robert throughout his military career, living at several duty stations including Albuquerque, New Mexico; Moses Lake, Washington; Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; Great Falls, MT and later to Sembach and Wiesbaden, West Germany, before eventually returning to Great Falls.

Following Roberts’ retirement from the Air Force, the couple moved to Havre, Montana, where they worked side by side as owners of an HR Block tax preparation office for 16 years. Moving back to Great Falls in the winter of 1994. In retirement, Sylvia and Robert enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Arizona as snowbirds.

Sylvia had many hobbies she cherished throughout her life. She loved sewing, reading, and square dancing, often sewing many of her own dresses. She also volunteered at the adult education programs, helping others learn to read until she was diagnosed with macular degeneration. Despite her vision challenges, Sylvia stayed an avid reader by listening to audiobooks and her using a magnifier reader.

She had a wonderful birthday celebration on February 21,2026 with her family and friends. Those who knew her well believed her deep sadness after losing Robert weighed heavily on her heart.

Sylvia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Sylvia raised four children, Roger, Gail, Becky and Connie, and always took great interest in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sylvia is survived by her sister, Marda Erickson Miller; her children, Roger Delp, Gail (Adele) Delp, Rebecca (Richard) Skinner, and Constance Kromarek; grandchildren, Angela (Kevin) Dusko, Lindsey (Corbin) Lehman, Christina (Nathan Whitsel) Kromarek, Leslie (Ian) Foley, Danielle (Matt) Mangold, Ashley (Aaron) Wise, Ben Skinner, Kevin Kromarek, Andrew Kromarek; great-grandchildren, Kiran and Sam Dusko, Jackson Flesch, Peter Elford, Laine and Lillia Foley, Destry and Courtlynn Lehman, Willow Wise, Ana and Esmae Mangold.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; her parents; her brothers, Donald, Bob and Dale Erickson; sister, Cleone Gunn, and grandson Vincent Kromarek.

Graveside services will be at 12:00 p.m. on March 27, 2026, at the Fort Harrison VA Cemetery in Helena, MT where Sylvia will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Robert.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.