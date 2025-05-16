Obituary: Emil Robert "Bobby" Collins

Emil Robert “Bobby” Collins passed away peacefully, greeted by our Lord and Savior, on the evening of May 12, 2025, at the age of 82 years in Great Falls with his wife at his side. He was born on March 24, 1943, in Great Falls, MT as the baby of the family to William “Bill” and Florence Collins. He attended school in Ulm and Cascade.

He met the love of his life, Mary Belle Helman, when both were 16 years old. They united in marriage on October 26, 1962, in Ulm, MT where they made their home for 60 years. During this time, he worked at ConAgra, which later became Cereal Food Processors, as a forklift operator for 39 years at which time he retired for health reasons. They started their family in 1966 with the birth of their son, Darren Robert, and in 1968 daddy’s little girl, Traci Lynn.

Bobby enjoyed tinkering in his shop, yard work, and visiting Darren and his family in Texas. During the summer months, you could find him hauling water from the river to keep his lawn looking great. And when he wasn’t hauling water, he and Mary would come to Great Falls for garage sales looking for stuff they didn’t need.

During the winter months, he loved plowing snow for his friends and neighbors. During the Christmas season he and Mary decorated their home and yard causing their electric bill to triple during the months of November and December. Whenever they could, they attended every event their grandchildren participated in as they were growing up. Bobby was also a volunteer for the Ulm Fire Department in his younger years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Florence; his brother, Jack; his half-brother, Don; and his grandson, Nathan. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary; son, Darren (Jackie) Collins; daughter, Traci (Todd) Martin; grandchildren, Nicholas Collins, Taylor (Ethan) MacDonald, Kellen (Madyson) Hallett, and Kaiden Hallett; great-grandson, Hayze Lawrence Hallett; and great-granddaughter, Jacquelyn Rose MacDonald; sister, Fredolyn Murphy; brother, Bill Collins; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

The celebration of life is planned for Friday, July 25, 2025, at 2:00 at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel (1410 13th Street South).

