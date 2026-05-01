Obituary: Ernest "Ernie" Olaf Berg

Ernest Olaf Berg (Ernie), 77, of Power, Montana, passed away Tuesday, April 28 th, after a short, fierce battle with cancer. He was born in Minot, North Dakota, to Olaf and Lillian (Anell) Berg and lived there until he graduated from Minot High School in 1967.

He later joined the Army and, after boot camp, was sent to the jungles of Vietnam. He came back from Vietnam in 1970 as a highly decorated war veteran who served his country with unwavering courage. His family had moved to Cascade, Montana, and he joined them there, where he met the love of his life, Melody Anderson. They were married on July 21, 1973, and spent 52 years together building a family and a life full of memories.

Most of Ernie’s life was spent working on gravel crushers, first as a laborer, then as an operator, and finally as a foreman. He retired from the Operating Engineers in 2004 and started his own excavating business. He also raised a variety of farm animals and exotic birds, always bringing home at least two of everything.

Ernie loved hunting, fishing and trapping, making fishhooks, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed winemaking, gardening, making jewelry from Montana agates, and watching wildlife through his binoculars from the kitchen window. Most of all, though, he loved his girls and his grandkids and found his greatest joy in spending time with them.

He is survived by his wife, Melody, his daughters Katrina Berg and Heidi (Kevin) Forbes, his brother Michael Berg, his sisters Dena Stedman and Valerie (Russ) Kraenzel, grandchildren Cody, Kady, Caitlin, Mickenzie, and Kolter, and great-granddaughter Saige.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Lillian, and his brothers Marvin, Eddie, Kenny, and Richard.

Ernie was a man of unwavering strength, unshakeable bravery, unrelenting kindness, and a tireless work ethic. He will be profoundly missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ernie’s memory to the Montana Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Croxford Funeral Home on Saturday, May 9 th at 11 am, followed by a reception at the American Legion Hall in Power. Desserts and salads would be welcome.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.