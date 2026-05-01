Obituary: Margaret Jane Cooper

Margaret Jane Cooper, 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, April 25, 2026, of natural causes.

Per Margaret’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Newcomer Funeral Home in Aurora, Colorado.

Margaret was born on January 15, 1927. In 1978, she moved to Great Falls with her husband, Bill and two daughters, after they purchased Hilgard News. The following year, the Cooper family settled on Fern Drive, where Margaret lived for more than four decades, remaining there until the final months of her life.

Her home was a gathering place for all - filled with family celebrations, block parties, Fourth of July festivities, Super Bowl Sundays, pizza nights, and countless “just because” occasions. Everyone who visited enjoyed not only her company, but also the welcoming spirit she created and the beautiful view of Great Falls.

Margaret was known for her big heart and even bigger laugh. Her daughters often joked that if she wasn’t home when they arrived, they only needed to stand outside for a moment - they would soon hear her laughter and know exactly which neighbor’s house to find her in. She had a quick wit, a joyful sense of humor, and a gift for bringing people together.

She is survived by her daughters, Cyndy and grandson Noah; and Darlene and her husband Brad, along with granddaughters Melissa Westhoff and her husband Joe Haines, Jessica Westhoff and her husband Joey Martin, and Valerie Westhoff; and great-grandson Grayson Martin.

Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill; her parents; three brothers and their wives; and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

For those who knew Margaret well, you know she never missed a chance to get in the last word. So, in true Margaret fashion, we’ll let her do just that with something she wrote for herself years ago:

“Until we meet again. So long, happy trails.

Margaret — see, once again I got in the last word!”