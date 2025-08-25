Obituary: Esther Schroer

Esther Schroer, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 16, 2025, from complications due to Alzheimer's.

Esther was born on December 15, 1938, on the family homestead near Havelock, North Dakota, to Jacob and Lydia Kirschmann. She was the fourteenth of 19 children and grew up helping on the family farm, where she learned the values of hard work, family, and her strong Christian faith-principles that guided her throughout her life.

In 1945, the Kirschmann family moved to Missoula, Montana. Esther attended Missoula Sentinel High School and was proud to be part of its very first graduating class.

In 1958, Esther married Donald Schroer. Though they later divorced, they remained lifelong friends until Donald's passing in 2024.

Esther's greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted mother to her four children: Carrie Lunn (Darwin), Kent Schroer, Scott Schroer, and Randy Schroer. She loved them deeply and supported them with a steady and caring presence.

She is survived by her four children and her grandchildren: Tyson Lunn, Justin Schroer, Tanner Lunn, Chandler Barber (Charles), Taylor Lunn, and Jake Schroer; and sisters: Bertha (Ed) Olson of Great Falls, and Eva Eder and Caroline Keller of Missoula; Maria Hendricks of La Selva Beach, California; and Rosella (Clyde) Morrison of Pasco, Washington. Esther will also be lovingly remembered by her many extended family members and friends.

Esther had a ton of energy! Of course, that could have been from the two pots of coffee she consumed every day. She worked as a sales associate at Conlins Furniture Store and spent many years at Herberger’s. She also helped remodel several houses that were flipped. She was constantly cooking and delivering meals to Don and the boys.

Esther was extremely grateful to her best friend, Karen Mills and ex-daughter-in-law, Alecia Selden for their support and care as her condition worsened.

The family would also like to thank Dr. Kingsland, The Beehive staff, Peace Hospice, and Meals on Wheels for making her life better at the end.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.