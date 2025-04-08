Obituary: Evelyn Himmelberg

Evelyn Himmelberg passed away peacefully on April 5, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana, surrounded by love and warmth.

She was born on April 22, 1934, in Hazard, Kentucky, and grew up with seven siblings in a loving and supportive home.

Her journey took her from Kentucky to Illinois and Missouri, and eventually to the sweeping skies of Montana, where she and her beloved husband, William J. Himmelberg Jr., settled in 1981 to build not just a business, but a legacy rooted in hard work, kindness, and connection. Evelyn had a special gift for making people feel seen and cared for—something that shone especially bright in her years helping run their McDonald’s restaurants. For her, it wasn’t just a job, it was a joy to know the people who walked through the door.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Freelove Sumpter and Henry Stacy; husband, William; daughter, Karen Bray; daughter-in-law, Rose Bray; son-in-law, Garrett Nash; and grandchild, Sean Himmelberg. Though her heart carried the ache of these losses, she never stopped giving love freely and fully.

She is survived by her devoted children, Ron Bray, Richard Bray, Deanna Nash, David (Shari) Himmelberg, Linda (Pete) Peterson, Bill (Pati) Himmelberg, and Lisa (Troy) Pfennigs; 20 grandchildren; along with many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, her pride and joy. Each one held a special place in her heart, and they knew it. She also leaves behind cherished friendships and deep gratitude for the compassionate care she received at The Timbers at Grandview.

Evelyn adored her dogs, treasured laughter, and held a quiet strength that lifted those around her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience, and grace. Her presence will be dearly missed and forever remembered.

