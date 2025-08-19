Obituary: Forrest R. LaBelle

Forrest R. LaBelle passed away peacefully on August 17, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 91.

He was born on November 24, 1933, in Zion, Illinois, to Forrest C. and Marion (Huff) Labelle. From a young age, Forrest had a deep love for the outdoors. He found joy in fishing in quiet lakes, hunting in wide open spaces, and spending time with his beloved dogs. He also had a lifelong passion for cars and sports, always eager to share stories or catch a game with family and friends.

Forrest dedicated 35 years of his life to serving in the United States Air Force, rising to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. His service, which began in 1954, was marked by discipline, leadership, and unwavering commitment. After retiring in 1989, he continued his hardworking nature with a second career at Montgomery Ward. Forrest had a quiet strength, and his sense of duty to his country, his work, and his loved ones, this was evident in everything he did.

He was a devoted husband, a proud father, a loving grandfather, and a cherished friend. Forrest is survived by his wife, Diana LaBelle; his son, Forrest C. LaBelle; his daughter, Michelle Burton; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, all of whom brought him immense pride and joy.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Marion (Huff) Labelle; his father, Forrest C. LaBelle Sr.; his brother, Charlie LaBelle; and his sister, Lynn Schmidt.

Forrest will be remembered not only for his service, but for his generous heart, his steadfast character, and the quiet wisdom he carried through life. His presence will be deeply missed, but the memories he leaves behind will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

