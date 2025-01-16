Obituary: Frances "Fran" Eleanor Lavoie

Frances “Fran” Eleanor (Periman, Mardis) Lavoie passed away on January 11, 2025, at the age of 90.

She was born to Lawrence and Alma Periman in Deer Lodge, Montana where she grew up with her older brother George.

Fran worked at Columbus Hospital as a dietary aide for many years.

She was known lovingly as the purple grandma whose earrings even matched her pajamas.

She will always be remembered as one of a kind.

Fran is survived by her six children, Mardi Osterman, Michelle Zekanis (Michael), Kelly Oleson (her loving caregiver), Casey Mardis (Vickie), Kim Yarlott (Frank), and Cody Mardis (Lori); grandchildren, Justin, Jaimi, Scott, Nikki, Zach, Rachel, Megan, Keri, and Levi and six great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.