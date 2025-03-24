Obituary: Gail Edna (Conolly) Granot

Gail Edna (Conolly) Granot, 72, of Lewistown, passed away peacefully on her terms at Peace Hospice in Great Falls on March 19, 2025. She was born November 28, 1952, to Donald and June (Marinoff) Conolly of Valentine, Montana. She grew up attending school in Roy and later in Lewistown. She graduated high school in 1971 in Ventura, California where her first daughter, Kristine was born. Upon visiting Lewistown on vacation, she reconnected with John Granot, and they married soon after. From this union, daughter Kimberly was born. They later divorced but remained friends.

Gail worked as an advocate in seven counties helping domestic abuse survivors and providing education to the public. She also founded the Angel Tree program in Lewistown, later adding the Senior Tree. Countless children and seniors have benefited from this charity. For all her service and contributions, she received awards from the Soroptimist Club, March of Dimes, and Lewistown Police Department.

Mom enjoyed spending time with her family, joking around, helping people, playing Nintendo with her grandkids, shocking people with her sass, cooking big meals, playing pinochle, going for rides, drinking coffee, listening to country music, crocheting, curling her long red hair, and doing midnight somersaults in the backyard.

Mom was a force to be reckoned with, a true redhead in every way. She kept her humor to the very end. Oh, the stories we could tell. She lived with no regrets. When asked what she wanted people to know, she said her biggest accomplishment was her family. Indeed, every one of her grandchildren was loved and treasured beyond anything else.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Vern Conolly. She is survived by her sisters, Arlee Richards (Glenn) and Doris Biehl; daughters, Kris McWilliams (Grant) and Kim Flower (Chris); nephews she cared for as her own, Dan and Rick Granot; grandsons, Allen Nearhoof, Joe (Amber) Bren, Tom Bren, Dan Bren, and Brett Flower; granddaughter, Leah Bren; as well as adopted grandchildren, Andrew, Nick and Nicole Porter; great- granddaughter, Paige Bren; and several special nieces and nephews.

We will have a Celebration of Life for mom on Sunday, July 27 2025, at Frank Day Park in Lewistown. More details will follow on Facebook. Memorial donations are suggested to Peace Hospice House, 1501 26th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405. Mom enjoyed her stay there, and this allowed her to visit with family and friends in a beautiful setting.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.