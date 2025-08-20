Obituary: Gary Hochberger

Gary Hochberger, affectionately known as “The Popcorn Colonel,” passed away peacefully on August 12, 2025, at the age of 74, with family by his side.

A beloved figure in Central Montana and beyond, Gary was known for his passion for farming, travel, and connecting with people from all walks of life.

He found great joy in sharing his famous popcorn, always ensuring it was “just right and tasty.” His warmth, humor, and dedication to feeding people — both literally and figuratively — touched countless lives.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Myers of Great Falls; children Tom (Jennifer) of Iowa, Krista Huerta (Tim) of Nebraska, Nicole Stein (Zach) of Great Falls, Travis Myers (Caitlin) of Nevada, and Aaron Myers of Great Falls; twelve grandchildren, five great- grandchildren; his mother, Frances Hochberger of Chester; and sisters Sandi of Chester and Cheryl Neitz (Dave) of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Hochberger.

A private family service will be held on August 30th.

A public celebration of Gary’s life is planned for November, marking the 25th anniversary of The Popcorn Colonel.

