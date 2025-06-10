Obituary: Gary Wesly Koljonen

Gary Wesly Koljonen went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 6, 2025, at Great Falls Hospital. He was 73 years old and residing in Great Falls, MT.

Gary was born to Andrew and Lois (Menze) Koljonen on July 31, 1951, in Wadena, Minnesota. He graduated from New York Mills High School, Alexandria Technical Institute, and Inter-Lutheran Theological Seminary. Over the years, he answered the Lord’s call to pastor churches in Negaunee, Michigan; Hyannis, Massachusetts; and finally in Great Falls, Montana. He served many years as pastor and later as an elder of Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church. He was also a general contractor in the region. No matter what kind of work he did, it was always a means to glorify God and share the good news of Jesus his Savior.

He married Janet Keskitalo on June 30, 1973. They were faithfully and happily married for nearly 52 years. Their children are Jed (Krista) Koljonen, Molly (Christopher) Gregory, Kate (Kristian) Nickol, Hannah (Thory) Sollid, Benn (Natalie) Koljonen, Scott (Shelby) Koljonen, Abigail (Joseph) Brunette, and Abram Koljonen. He witnessed the marriage of seven of his children and was blessed to see the birth of twenty-seven grandchildren. He had no greater joy than to see his children (and grandchildren) walking in truth (3 John 4).

Through his life, work, and pastorship, Gary left an eternal impact in his church, community, city, and beyond. His greatest contribution in life was a legacy—a legacy of loving Jesus. Children and congregants, neighbors and strangers were all deeply touched and inspired by his love for Jesus. Gary’s great desire was that all might come to the knowledge of the truth so as to be saved (1 Tim. 2:4).

He will be deeply missed and mourned by those who survive him—but not without hope. “For if we believe that Jesus died and rose from the dead, so also God will bring with Him those who have fallen asleep through Jesus” (1 Thess. 4:14). As God was glorified through Gary’s life, may He also be glorified in his death.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; all of his children and their spouses; twenty-seven-grandchildren; as well as three brothers, extended family, and many friends.

The viewing will be at Schnider Funeral Home on Thursday, June 12, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. The funeral will be at Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 11 a.m.

