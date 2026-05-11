Obituary: Georgeina Caroline (Gardipee) Annis

Georgeina Caroline Annis lovingly known as “Tina” to her family and “Georgie” to her coworkers, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2026, at the age of 80, in Great Falls- the city she was both born and raised in.

Tina was born Oct. 3, 1945. She dedicated many years of her life caring for others through her work in the operating room as a scrub tech and nurse. She was known as a hardworking woman who was always there when others needed her and who placed great importance on caring for family.

She found joy in attending Pow Wows, shopping, baking and spending time with the people she loved most. An especially talented baker, Tina made several wedding cakes over the years for family members, creating lasting memories through both her generosity and creativity.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Annis; parents, Joseph Gardipee and Madeline Mosney; brothers Darrell Gardipee, Merle Gardipee, Melvin Gardipee, and Richard McBreen; sisters Tesa Gardipee and Marlene Lopez.

Tina is survived by her five children Ronnie Leavens, Robert Leavens, Edward Leavens, Colette Lundin and Regina Crawford. She also left behind 13 grandchildren, 22 great- grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, along with many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

Her family will remember her for her strength, kindness, work ethic, and the love she gave so freely throughout her life.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.