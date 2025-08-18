Obituary: Gerald "JR" Peter Sutich, Jr.

Gerald Peter Sutich Jr., lovingly known to family and friends as “JR,” passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2025, at the age of 56.

Born on May 26, 1969, JR grew up in Great Falls, Montana and attended Our Lady of Lourdes through eighth grade before graduating from Centerville High School in 1986 at just 16 years old. It was during his time in Centerville that he found his love of computers. After graduation, he attended DeVry University studying computer science and later joined the Marines in April of 1989. He was active duty for 4 years, serving in Desert Storm. During his service, he was awarded multiple badges, ribbons, and medals. Most notable was the Kuwait Liberation Medal which recognizes those who served in Operation Desert Shield (Desert Storm), as well as a Good Conduct Medal. JR enlisted again in the Marines in February of 2000, serving another 4 years during which he also received a Meritorious Mast. He was honorably discharged in February 2004 at the rank of Sergeant.

During his time spent in North Carolina, he met and married Kim. Together they welcomed their son, Dixon Bryce Sutich, who was the joy of JR’s life. After returning to Montana to be closer to family, Dixon joined him there, and they built many cherished memories together.

JR had a deep love for technology. Throughout his career, he held different positions ranging from a Web Designer for the Marine Corps to being an online Moderator for multiple different companies.

In September of 2022, he started a new position at D.A. Davidson as the IT Special Projects Coordinator; a job he was extremely proud of. He was a member of the Little Shell Tribe and held that heritage close to his heart throughout his life. JR was also a devoted sports fan, always supporting the Seattle Seahawks and the Great Falls Voyagers.

Those who knew JR will remember his contagious laugh, unrivaled sense of humor, gift of storytelling, and simple, humble way of living. He never needed much to be happy - just family, friends, and the chance to share a good story.

JR is survived by his father, Jerry Sutich of Monarch; stepmother, Mary Michael of Harlowton; son, Dixon Sutich of Great Falls; ex-wife, Kimberly Sutich of Tulsa, OK; and eight siblings, Jennifer Nordrum (John) of Park City, Doug Sutich of Great Falls, Kayla McAvoy (Dan) of Bozeman, Tess Secor (Brian) of Bozeman, Amy Warner of Great Falls, Ryan Warner of Billings, Brandon Warner of New Orleans, and Shayna Warner of Great Falls. He also grew up with many cousins who were like siblings to him, including Lanni Klasner of Stockett and he was a proud uncle to 8 nieces and nephews. JR was loved by many and had countless friends that he enjoyed laughing and making memories with.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Warner of Great Falls, grandparents, Gladys and Peter Sutich of Centerville, and John and Rena Lawrence of Great Falls.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 22, 2025, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th St S, Great Falls, MT, followed by a celebration of life at Kellergeist. Anyone who was lucky to have been involved in JR’s life is welcome to attend.

