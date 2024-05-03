Obituary: Glen Lyle Satra

Glen Lyle Satra passed away on April 4, 2024, at Peace hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Glen was born in Velva, North Dakota on October 3, 1943, to Clarence and Florence Satra. He was raised on the family farm, outside of Sidney, Montana where they had moved to when Glen was 18 months old.

After graduating high school, Glen met and later married Cathy Delaney. The couple moved to Bozeman, Montana where he worked at UBC Lumber and they had their first child, Tammy. After a few years, Glen transferred to Great Falls with UBC Lumber and the family had their 2nd child, Trent.

In the early 80’s the couple divorced, and Glen began working for the Great Falls school district and eventually worked his way up to head plumber, a title he was proud to have earned. Anyone who knew him knows that he had a witty sense of humor and loved to laugh.

Glen enjoyed spending his free time fishing, camping, ice fishing, digging for sapphires, wood working, spending time with family and friends and playing cribbage. He loved listening to Waylon and Willie, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Tom T. Hall, George Jones and a number of other country music legends including Toby Keith.

He is survived by his brothers, Jimmy, Jerry, and Kenny (Sue); sister, Linda Ullman; daughter, Tammy Satra; son, Trent (Sarah) Satra; grandson, Clayton Satra; granddaughters, Kaitlyn Satra and Katariah Dewey; two great-granddaughters, Annabelle and Emma; along with numerous nieces and no nephews.

