Obituary: Gordon Lee Bechard

U.S. Air Force veteran and retired USPS rural mail carrier Gordon Lee Bechard, 82, of Dutton died on May 12, 2025, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Gordon was born on March 6, 1943, in Great Falls to Marjorie (Volk) and Gordon Bechard. As a young boy Floyd "Matt" Mathison became his dad and father figure. He grew up around Great Falls, Geraldine, and Dutton, spending time with his grandfathers, Chris and Julius, while camping, hunting, ﬁshing and generally enjoying the Montana outdoors. He graduated from Dutton High School in 1961.

He lived a life punctuated by unwavering dedication to family, friends, and country, leaving a legacy of resilience and kindness that will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A proud American, Gordon served for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring honorably as a master sergeant in 1984. During that time, he traveled the world to places like Japan and Thailand and less exotic locations like Colorado, Alabama, and Arkansas. Following his retirement, Gordon returned to civilian life working for his birth father at Bechard’s Concrete Placement in Yucca Valley California. After his father died, he returned home to Montana where he ended up serving his community as a rural mail carrier in Dutton, becoming a familiar and steadfast presence to his neighbors.

Throughout the years, Gordon shared his life with his beloved family. He married Linda Tomsha on November 28, 1964, and they shared the joy of welcoming their daughter, Sandy, into the world in 1966. Tragically, Linda died in June of 1967, but Gordon soon found love again with Joyce Shirley, whom he married on October 13, 1967. He adopted her son, Bryan, and they became a family of four. Later, they welcomed the remainder of her children into their home as they became a family of eight. They shared many years of companionship and challenges together until Joyce’s death in 2009.

Though known to have a tough exterior and occasionally a gruff demeanor, Gordon had a genuinely kind heart. His dedication was also visible in his involvement with the Dutton American Legion, where he continually supported the community by standing for Memorial Day services and other activities. When he did decide to take a break, you could ﬁnd him watching golf, ﬁshing or spaghetti westerns on TV. He appreciated the great outdoors of Montana, whether it was setting off on a road trip with his beloved Gwen to just get a bite and check out the landscape, or enjoying hunting with his grandkids James and Benjamin, or the joy of ﬁshing with Chub or just talking birds with Tony, he seemed happiest outside.

He was frequently heard saying he preferred the company of his dogs to people. Breeding Brittany hunting dogs and collecting ﬁrearms were more than hobbies — they became passions in which Gordon found companionship, satisfaction, and pride.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Sandy Bechard (Eric Peterson), Linda Juvik, and Carol Kiefer; his sisters, Sue Wenz, Peggy Doheny, and Heidi (Mickey) Hartnett; his brother, Don (Kathy) Judge; his grandkids and many other family members.

A service to commemorate Gordon’s life will be held on Sunday, June 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the Dutton American Legion Hall. Friends and family are invited to celebrate the man who lived life on his own terms.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.