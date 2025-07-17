Obituary: Donna Charlene (Scharberg) Gile

Donna Charlene (Scharberg) Gile, 83, from Great Falls, passed away at her home early Saturday morning on July 12, 2025 with her family by her side.

Donna was born in Rochester, Minnesota on July 25, 1941 to Leonard and Laverne Scharberg. Growing up she spent her youth living mostly in Devil’s Lake, North Dakota and the closely surrounding area with her three sisters, Betty, Nancy, and Julie, and their four brothers, Dick, Gerald, Carl, and Larry.

In August of 1959 she married Tim Parrish. They proceeded to have three children: Judy, Scott, and Stacy. They divorced in 1969.

She later met and married Charles “Charlie” Gile. After many wonderful years together, Charlie passed away in 2012.

Donna worked in the Great Falls Public Schools system in many capacities through the years, ranging from a teacher’s aide in the classroom to an aide on the playground and around Great Falls High School. She took an interest in quilting and became an accomplished quilter, winning several Blue Ribbons.

Donna is survived by her three children, Judy Parrish, Scott Parrish, and Stacy Parrish all of Great Falls. Five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held to honor Donna’s life, with Jessi Parrish officiating, on Saturday, July 19th at 2:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home.

