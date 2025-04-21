Obituary: Harry B. Mitchell

Harry B. Mitchell, aged 92, of Great Falls passed away on April 2, 2025, at Highgate Senior Living. Harry was born on January 5, 1933, to Fergus G. and Harriet O. Mitchell. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1951.

Harry graduated from Montana State College in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in agriculture. He married Kay Leslie on June 16, 1955. Harry was an officer in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1960. During active-duty, Harry was a pilot and flew both airplanes and helicopters when stationed at Air Force bases in Texas and Japan. In September 1960, Harry left active duty but continued flying fighter jets in the Air National Guard until 1967 and helicopters in the Army Guard until his retirement from the military in 1976.

Harry owned and managed the Ayrshire Dairy which was founded by his grandfather, Harry B. Mitchell, for whom he was named. The dairy produced, processed, and sold milk from 1908 to 1974. The dairy farm continued producing milk until 1989 and growing alfalfa and grain as feed. The milking string of purebred registered Ayrshire cows was one of the top-producing herds in the United States. Harry lived in his home on the dairy for most of his life and in later years he loved to sit on his back deck, smoke a cigar, drink a beer, and watch the sun setting on his beautiful, irrigated fields.

Harry loved and was active in politics his entire adult life. He served three terms in the Montana State Senate from 1967 to 1971. Harry was a conservationist and led efforts to pass Montana’s Stream Preservation Act for which he received national recognition. He viewed this as one of his greatest accomplishments. Harry also served as a Cascade County Commissioner from 1989 – 1994.

Harry was involved in numerous civic and business organizations including the Jaycees, Montana Farmers Union, Montana Dairyman’s Association, Daedalians, Cascade County Historical Society, and the Cascade County Democratic Central Committee. Harry had a fascination with the Lewis & Clark Expedition whose upper falls camp was located on land now owned by the Ayrshire Dairy. He was active in the Portage Route Chapter of the Lewis & Clark Trail Heritage Foundation where he held many leadership positions. In 2013, he was honored with the Sherman Fellow Award for service to the preservation of the Lewis & Clark Trail.

Throughout his life Harry owned several antique cars and was a member of the Skunk Wagon Antique Car Club. He loved driving his 1926 Model T or 1918 White Truck in the Fourth of July parade down Central Avenue and participating in old car runs. He owned, rode, worked on, and wrecked many motorcycles over the years. He was riding his Honda Pacific Coast Road bike well into his 80’s and enjoyed riding in rallies with friends.

Harry’s greatest pride was raising his 4 children on the Ayrshire Dairy with his wife Kay. Education was of utmost importance to Harry, and he ardently instilled this belief in all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Each evening at the dinner table Harry asked: “What did you learn in school today?”

He is survived by his brother, Francis (Joanne Mehl) Mitchell; daughters, Leslie (Alan) Vandeventer, Fran Masters, and Jessie DeHaan; and son, Scott (Barb Bryan) Mitchell; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Harry’s family held a private graveside service at Highland Cemetery with all of his immediate family members in attendance. A Celebration of Life open house is scheduled for September 13, 2025, at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 4201 Giant Springs Rd, Great Falls, MT from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To help our planning of this event please RSVP by clicking here.

