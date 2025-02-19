Obituary: Helen Louise Mears

Helen Louise (Ryan) Mears, aged 94, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on February 15, 2025, at her home surrounded by family. Helen was born on March 15, 1930, in Roundup, Montana and was loved by all who knew her.

Helen met her sweetheart, John Mears, in 1949 on a blind date while she was attending college in Great Falls. She then taught school at a one-room schoolhouse in Hay Basin, before moving back to Great Falls. John and Helen were married on December 26, 1950, and together had 16 children during their 69 years of marriage.

Helen became Catholic at age 14, and her faith was a beautiful gift to the church, her family, and the community. Helen was well known for being a pro-life advocate and served tirelessly to protect the lives of the unborn. One of her many accomplishments was helping to open the first Pregnancy Help Center in Great Falls.

Helen adored children and was incredibly proud of her ever-growing tally of 56 grandchildren and 85 great-grandchildren. She had a big heart, and no one left her house hungry or without hearing about God. She lived by the Padre Pio quote “pray, hope, and don’t worry.”

Helen is survived by numerous children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.