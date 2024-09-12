Obituary: Ira James R. Gowers

Ira James R. Gowers “Jim”, aged 72, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on September 9, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Jim was born on May 22, 1952, in Frankfurt, Germany to David and Christa Gowers.

He found success as a rancher, heavy equipment operator, and truck driver during his life. He was also a minor business partner in his son’s business as well.

He was always a family man and found great joy in being a father and grandfather. Spending time with his family was always his greatest calling. As an avid outdoorsman, his love for fishing, hunting, and camping was a lifetime obsession that he shared with his family.

He had an amazing sense of humor and loved to get others to laugh. He often called himself “a sweet, lovable, old man” and this was exhibited in his caring attitude for others. He loved to make coffee for the Apantao retreat and would see that it was nothing but the best. He helped people where he could.

For the past few years Jim has resided at Eagles Manor in Great Falls where he enjoyed making new friends and playing cards. Perhaps the greatest finding was meeting his sweetheart, Pat, whom he adored.

He is survived by his brother, David Gowers; sisters, Christ-Jana Smith and Romona (Steve) Rasmussen; children, James (Heather) Gowers of Great Falls, MT and Jason (Casey) Gowers of Greenwood, IN (Military Base); grandchildren, Sean, Carter, Noelle, William, and Athena; numerous nieces, nephews, and “Sweetheart” Patricia Lee.

