Obituary: James Angelo "Jim" Ledakis

James Angelo “Jim” Ledakis, lifelong Great Falls resident, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 5, 2025, at the age of 92, in San Diego, California.

Jim served two years in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. In 1953, following his honorable discharge from the Army, Jim returned to Great Falls to start his family. He married Shirley Schmasow (deceased), and they had two children, Angela Jane Barrett (deceased), and James Michael Ledakis. Thereafter, Jim served as a Montana State Highway Patrolman, where he spent the next twenty years as a public safety officer.

Following his retirement from the Highway Patrol, Jim worked as a real estate agent and entrepreneur. For the next fifty years, Jim bought and sold houses and managed several apartment buildings. Even at the age of 91, you could still find him fixing something at one of his rental units.

Jim had a long and happy life and loved to say, “Everyday above ground is a bonus.” He loved his Savior Jesus Christ, his family, his friends, and country western dancing.

Jim is survived by his son, James Michael Ledakis; his older brother, Gus; and his four grandchildren, Amanda Barrett, Bruce Barrett, Catherine Ledakis, and Max Ledakis.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on September 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1015 15th Avenue South, Great Falls. A graveside military service will follow the ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.