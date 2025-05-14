Obituary: James Brycen Deese

James was born on May 7th, 2025, in Great Falls, MT and welcomed into the arms of the loved ones who have been watching over his Mom & Dad.

James Brycen Deese was delivered at 39 weeks, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Though his arrival was unexpected, he was deeply loved and longed for from the very beginning. A beautiful baby boy, with traits from both parents.

James entered this world silently, but the love he inspired speaks volumes. In his short presence, he touched many hearts and left a lasting imprint on all who got to see him.

He is now cradled in eternal peace, held only by love, never to know pain, only the warmth of those who will forever carry him in their hearts.

There will be a Celebration of Life for James at Valley View Park in Great Falls, MT on June 7th, 2025, at 11:00 AM with a potluck to follow.

