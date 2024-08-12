Obituary: Jamie Lee Edmonds

Jamie Lee Edmonds left this Earth August 8, 2024, to be an angel in Heaven. Born on July 14, 1974, in Great Falls, MT, Jamie spent her life doing many things.

She was in Special Olympics where she took part in karate and as a dancer in the bright orange dance class.

Jamie was on her own in her late twenties supported by Quality Life Concepts and worked with Easter Seals for most of her adult life, with which she had many job experiences.

Jamie was brave and courageous when she became ill repeatedly throughout her life. She always came back strong and ready to get back to work.

Her family will always be thankful for the excellent care from Quality Life Concepts, Easter Seals, and the loving caring nurses and doctors in Jamie’s life.

She leaves behind her stepfather, Spencer Workman; her mother, Vickie Workman; her brother, Justin Edmonds; her stepbrother, Steve Workman; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

