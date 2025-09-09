Obituary: Jaxson James Stempke

Jaxson James Stempke, aged 8, of Great Falls tragically lost his life on August 30, 2025. He was born on November 18, 2016, to Stephanie and James Stempke.

He was just about to start his third-grade year at West Elementary and had already made many friends, which wasn’t hard for him, as he could make a friend anywhere he turned.

Jaxson had an infectious smile and the sweetest most wild personality. You could always catch him playing video games with his siblings, causing a little mischief, or playing with anything on wheels!

He had big dreams and aspirations to be an engineer and race car driver, car number 18.

Jaxson is survived by his mother, Stephanie Stempke (Davis); her partner, Fred Hansen; father, James Stempke, and his partner, Kasey Ostler; his older brother, Damon Davis, 12, and younger sister, Natalie Stempke, 6; grandparents, Keith and Melinda Stempke and Mark and Sainte Dale; uncles, Greg Rodgers, Shane and Daniel Stempke; Godmother, Jerika Swindell; and a handful of cousins who love and miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by grandma, Lanette Brisson; grandpa, Robert Brisson; and his uncle, David Dale.

Jaxsons celebration of life is being held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. We are welcoming all friends, family, and community members who knew and loved our boy to join us for a flower release, Sunday September 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Oddfellows Park.

“Don’t cry too much,

I’m still with you each.

I haven’t gone far,

I’m just out of reach.

I’m watching over you now,

& I’ll help you through.

Heaven is great, Mom & Dad, it’s true.

There are no rules here..

I can run along side the shooting stars,

& Paint with the rainbows for all of you to see,

I get to drive my own car, number 18!

So when your heart feels heavy,

And you don’t know what to do,

Be a little wild card,

That’s how I’ll stay with you.

Run too fast & Cause some trouble,

Think of me as you splash in that puddle.

Make a mess and don’t take the blame…

It wasn’t me, I’d make a better mess anyway.

Think of me in the sunshine,

And the cars that race.

Your Little Boy, Your Jaxson, Your Forever Eight.”

-Aunty Jerika

