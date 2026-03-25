Obituary: Jay Colton Augustine

Jay Colton Augustine, aged 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Peace Hospice, surrounded by love. Jay was born on November 6, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana, to Wilbur and Lillian Augustine. He was the second of four children, growing up alongside his older sister, Patricia, and his younger siblings, Cale and Susan.

From an early age, Jay was known for his charismatic personality and natural ability to connect with others. It was said he never met a stranger—only friends he hadn’t yet gotten to know. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1964. While still in high school, Jay met his future bride, Dianne, at a dance. When she initially turned down his request for her name and number, Jay—true to form—didn’t give up. Instead, he went to her brother to get the information he needed and the rest, as they say, is history. After graduating, Jay proudly served in the United States Navy as a chef aboard the U.S.S. Okinawa, including three tours of duty in Vietnam.

Jay and Dianne were married on February 24, 1968, beginning a lasting partnership that spanned decades. Together, they built a family filled with love and laughter, welcoming their first daughter, Dawn, in 1970, followed by their second daughter, Tracy, in 1976, and their son, Chase, in 1982. Jay had a strong work ethic and an entrepreneurial spirit. He was a jack-of-all-trades and tackled many different endeavors over the years. Once he was honorably discharged from the Navy, Jay worked at the Credit Service Company, in Great Falls, and even dabbled in radio.

In the early seventies, Jay worked for Bison Ford as a sales associate. In the mid-seventies, Jay decided to pave his own path, literally, and started Augustine Concrete and Construction. He owned and worked in the concrete and construction game for over 20 years. Additionally, during this time, he also opened and ran Jay’s High and Dry bar. Eventually, he decided to close the bar as his concrete and construction business was in high demand and kept him very busy. Later in life, when construction work became too physically demanding, Jay began working at Bio Tech Laboratories, crafting foot orthotics. He quickly developed a passion for the work, ultimately purchasing the business in the early nineties and running it alongside his “bride,” as well as many family members and friends.

In retirement, Jay devoted his time to the things he loved most. He found peace in his faith and church. He cherished time spent with his family and time spent at the family cabin in the mountains. Jay loved finding random spots along the river and fishing. He passionately researched and studied his family genealogy and ancestry with dedication and excitement. Coffee in the morning with friends or family was a social feast that filled his cup with joy.

In recent years, we don't think it was possible for Jay to speak to anyone without making mention of "Tommy Two-Toes", his beloved cat. He adored and doted on any and all pets in his home and within the family, as well as all the birds and squirrels within a 5-mile radius.

A creative soul, he also took great joy in wood carving, gifting many of his handmade creations to family and friends, each piece a lasting reminder of his generosity and talent.

Jay will be remembered for his warmth, humor, determination, and unwavering love for the Lord and his family. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched and the memories he created.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Lillian Augustine; his sister, Patricia Sawyer; and his, brother Cale Augustine.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne Augustine; his children, Dawn Augustine, Tracy (Trevor) Heckford and Chase (Sarah) Augustine; his sister, Susan Augustine-Bodnar (Marcus Fitzpatrick); and his grandchildren, Sidney Augustine, Hailey Augustine, Jaxon Krause and Ari Krause; as well as many additional extended family members, dear friends and his ever-faithful and precious companion, Tommy Two-Toes.

A service to celebrate Jay’s life will be held at the Great Falls Church of Christ at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2026.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.