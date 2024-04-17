Obituary: Jeffery James Black

We struggle to grasp the reality of our beloved Jeffery who is no longer with us. Words cannot fill the emptiness that we feel inside.

Jeffery James Black, beloved son of Gary and Bonnie Black. Brother, to Dennis and Kevin Black. Uncle to his two amazing nephews, Maverick and Memphis-their father is his eldest brother, Dennis. Brother to Amber and Russ Roberts and love for their entire family. Also, his loving sister, Kevin's wife, Mary. Grandson, to his dearly loved grandmother, Genevieve Carlson.

Jeffery Black was a beloved friend and family member to everyone who has touched his precious life! Especially, for the love of his two amazing four-legged boys Rocky and Rambo!

Our warmest thoughts and prayers go to each of you. We need to be there for each other in our time of need. Thank you to our dear friends in Box Elder. Especially, those in which he worked with closely and cherished their friendships.

Through the struggle of darkness Jeffery took his life. He struggled with the balance of health concerns and changes in his medications to stabilize his ongoing medical conditions. These concerns had altered his way of thinking and greatly affected the outcome in his life.

As the rays of sunlight pour over us in the early morning and crossed our hearts, the loving memory of Jeffery continues to cast onto us. Together, we hold hands and provide the strength to understand how this tragedy has happened.

