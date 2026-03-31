Obituary: Jeffrey "Jeff" Scott Polzin

Jeffrey Scott Polzin, 65, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Jeff was born on March 27, 1960, in Kansas City, Missouri. His father was in the United States Air Force, so the family moved often and he lived in several states before the family settled in Great Falls, Montana.

Jeff was a kind man who loved his boys and doing things with them. He had a competitive spirit and enjoyed the outdoors and many sports including skiing, golf, fishing, hunting, camping, pool, darts, and bowling. He loved working with his hands and took pride in many woodworking projects.

Jeff is survived by his two sons, Brett (Stephanie) Polzin and Dylan Polzin; and their mom, Hope Good; sisters, Deb Hasenkrug and Bridget Schermele; and brother, Thomas Polzin; and grandkids, Kynlee, Ezra and Graceson Polzin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Patricia Polzin.

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