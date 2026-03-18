Obituary: Jennie Graham

Jennie Graham, born April 10, 1960, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2026.

Jeanie was the second of four children born to Marjorie “Susie” Graham and Ronald Graham. From an early age, she had a creative mind and a remarkable ability to craft anything she set her heart on.

A gifted artist, Jeanie expressed her talent through thoughtful detail and a natural ability to capture beauty in everyday life. Her drawings, pottery, and handcrafted pieces reflected both her skill and her spirit. S

he proudly owned and operated a nursery in Great Falls, where she nurtured plants, crafts, and community. Her nursery became a place where friendships grew as easily as the flowers she tended.

Jeanie is survived by her loving siblings, Ilene LeFew, Karen Stewart, and Mark Graham; her nephews, Ron LeFew and Jerry LeFew; her niece, Michelle Macy; and her great‑nieces and great‑nephew, Hailey, Bethany, and Lorenzo. Each of them carries a piece of her kindness, humor, and warmth.

Those who knew Jeanie will remember her as an amazing person, extremely hardworking, and endlessly creative. Her absence leaves a space that cannot be filled, but her spirit will remain with all who were fortunate enough to know her.

We will miss her deeply. We will love her always. Rest in peace, Jeanie.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.