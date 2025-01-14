Obituary: Jerry Leo Frank

Jerry Leo Frank, a cherished resident of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2025, at the age of 93. Jerry was born on October 30, 1931, in Great Falls, MT where he spent his entire life, deeply committed to his community and loved ones.

Jerry was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Leona Jeannette Frank, who lovingly supported him throughout their life together. Jerry is survived by his wife, Leona; three children; stepchildren; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Paul Frank and Margaret Bertha Speck, whom he dearly missed; and his former wife, Beverly Conrad.

A proud veteran, Jerry served his country honorably in the Navy. His dedication and service were a testament to his strong character and love for his country.

Jerry was a successful business owner, known for his integrity, work ethic, and kindness within the local business community. His commitment to his work and passion for serving others have left a lasting impact on those who had the privilege to know him.

Family, friends, and community members are invited to celebrate Jerry's life and honor his memory at a visitation, which will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home in Great Falls, MT.

Jerry will be dearly missed by his family and friends. His legacy of love, service, and dedication will be cherished forever in the hearts of those he leaves behind. May he rest in eternal peace.

