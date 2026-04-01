Obituary: Jill Hauer

Jill Marie (Aschim) Hauer, aged 69, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana, surrounded by the love of her family.

Jill was born on September 10, 1956, in Shelby, Montana, to Doris E. (Whitt) Aschim and Emmett J. Aschim. She was raised on a farm in Sunburst, Montana, alongside her three older brothers, Terry, Sid, and Rick, and her twin sister, Julie.

After graduating from North Toole County High School in 1974, Jill attended Northern Montana College in Havre, Montana, where she earned her associates degree.

Jill held a variety of jobs throughout her life, including positions at The Shelby Promoter, the Montana Title Company, and the Great Falls School District, where she retired in 2016.

On August 3, 1985, Jill married the love of her life, Thomas (Tom) C. Hauer, in Sunburst, Montana. Together, they raised two daughters, Rebecca (Becky) and Alysha (Aly).

Anyone who met Jill knew she had never met a stranger. Her countless lifelong friendships are a true testament to her warmth and kindness.

Jill’s greatest treasures were never material possessions; she cherished family, friends, and music above all else. She especially loved gathering with loved ones for holidays, birthdays, reunions, and campouts.

Jill is survived by her husband, Tom C. Hauer of Great Falls; her daughters, Becky (John) Holsapple of Colorado and Aly Hauer of Great Falls; her brothers, Terry (Laura) of Fort Benton and Rick (Sally) Aschim of Sunburst; her grandchildren, Amya, Landyn, Liam, Riley, Rielly, and Peyton; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Doris Aschim; her brother, Sid Aschim; and her twin sister, Julie (Aschim) Reis.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 11, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Sunburst Lutheran Church 108 1st Ave W Sunburst, Montana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jill’s honor to one of the following organizations: Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute; Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.