Obituary: Jo Ann (Eisler) Walden

Jo Ann (Eisler) Walden, aged 86, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2025, surrounded by close family. Jo Ann was born on February 15, 1938, to Edwin and Ruby (Bergeson) Eisler in Great Falls, MT. She attended Great Falls Central Catholic High School and was very active in various school functions including ski club, pep club, and twirling club, to name a few.

She graduated from GF Central Catholic High School in 1955 and later became employed as a bank teller. One day, a sharp looking gentleman stepped up to her teller’s station to make a bank deposit. During that short encounter there must have been a spark as that man (Russel Walden) would one day become her husband. They eventually got married in 1959. Jo then settled in as a homemaker on the family farm/ranch while raising her 3 children, but her passion for keeping busy never wavered.

She continued to be active in many sports related clubs around Great Falls such as Saddle Club, bowling league, and her true passion, playing golf. She and Russ were both members of the local Meadowlark Country Club and enjoyed socializing with friends while playing golf whenever time and weather allowed.

To escape the harsh winters of Montana they traveled south to nicer weather in Palm Springs, Las Vegas, or Hawaii (to name a few of their favorites), to play golf, vacation, and socialize with friends. Jo was also a pilot along with Russ, and both were members of the Montana Pilots Association. Each enjoyed flying planes and even racing them. Jo was also an active volunteer for several charitable and non-profit organizations including the Red Cross, the Optimists Club, Pachyderm Club, as well as various church related functions and events.

Jo Ann is survived by her two sons, James (Linda) and Rusty Walden; daughter, Wendy Walden, all of Great Falls; 3 grandchildren, James Russel “JR” (Erin) Walden of Anchorage, AK, Andrea Buls of Denver, CO, and Jamie Walden Brook (Ryan) of Great Falls; plus 9 great- grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.