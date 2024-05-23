Obituary: JoAnn Patricia Evans

JoAnn P. Evans, 88 years young, a remarkable soul, spread her wings and ascended to the heavens on May 15th, 2024.

Born on September 11, 1935, she was the cherished daughter of Joseph Gregovich and Anna Rebich. JoAnn’s journey included a marriage to Fred Evans in August 1957, though they later parted ways.

From this union, she welcomed her only daughter, AnnMarie Evans-Shaw, and celebrated the arrival of her gifted granddaughter, Jackie Evan Shaw, a talented graphic artist.

As a young athlete, she glided across the ice as an expert speed skater at Butte High School. Beyond the rink, she reveled in the beauty of nature, tending to her garden and gracefully navigating snowy slopes on skis. JoAnn’s love for the past manifested in her passion for collecting and selling antiques. She also enjoyed working with ceramics passionately.

JoAnn served as a stenographer at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, capturing the essence of spoken words. Her journey led her to Whitefish, and eventually, she found her happy place in Belgrade. She moved back to Great Falls where she worked as a dock loader for Burlington Northern Railroad until her well earned retirement.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.