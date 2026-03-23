Obituary: John Charles Preston Jr

John Charles Preston Jr., AKA “Papa Bear,” “Grandpa,” and “Hansome,” passed away peacefully in the arms of his beloved wife, Lesa, on March 14, 2026, just two weeks shy of 80 years old.

He was born on March 28, 1946, in Great Falls, Montana, to John Charles Preston Sr. and Marjorie Mary Vining. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1964. At 17, he joined the Naval Reserves. In 1965, he entered active duty and was deployed to Vietnam, where he participated in 13 major operations.

On November 10, 1983, John was sealed for time and all eternity to the love of his life, Lesa, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they shared 43 years of marriage, raising nine children: Charlie (Candy), Shane, Jeremy (Shandi), Jared (Angel), Jason, Cory (Jill), Jami (David), Jodi (Tanner), Jenny (Josh), and Kelli (Michael). He was a proud grandfather to 27 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: sisters, Lynn Vaness, Nancy Smith, Gigi Carter, and brother, Jeff Preston.

He began his career in construction, but later found his true calling in Neuromuscular Therapy, a profession to which he dedicated over 30 years. Helping people heal wasn’t just his work, it was his passion. With his strong hands and remarkable knowledge of the human body, John had a gift that was nothing short of miraculous.

John had an extraordinary love for knowledge. He was a true scriptorian. He had a brilliant mind and was a fountain of knowledge, always eager to share something new or spark a meaningful conversation. Known affectionately as a “yaker,” he could talk with just about anyone, and often did. Whether you were a lifelong friend or someone he had just met, he had a way of making you feel seen, heard, and usually chuckling before long.

He found peace in gardening, joy in the symphony, and never missed an opportunity to dance. He will be remembered for his humor and quick wit. John brought laughter wherever he went. Life was simply more fun with him in it. He will be remembered for his strong hands, his brilliant mind, his kind heart, and his deep faith. His legacy lives on in the many lives he touched, and in every story told, every lesson shared, and every laugh that echoes because of him.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice, especially his nurse, Saundra, and to all the hospice nurses and staff for their compassionate care and support. A special thank you to Tim, Sheryl, and Angie, and to the staff at O’Connor Funeral Home for their kindness and guidance during this time.

John’s funeral will be held on March 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS East Stake Center, 1015 15th Ave S.

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