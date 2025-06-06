Obituary: John Ernest Wendt

John Ernest Wendt passed away on May 30, 2025. He was born on February 5, 1937, in Dziekanov, Poland to Caroline Graff and Edward Wendt. His father, Edward, preceded him in death as a result of World War II. In 1949, John’s stepfather, Dimitri Jermisko, became a part of the family. His siblings included brothers, Paul and Adolf; and sister, Alice.

In 1950, the family immigrated from Austria to the United States, sponsored by the Presbyterian Church in Great Falls, Montana. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for two years, followed by five years in the Army National Guard.

On April 4, 1959, John married the love of his life, Deloris Clark. Together they built a life full of love and raised two children, Brian and Tracy.

John was a passionate fan of both baseball and hockey. He loved cheering for the New York Rangers and the L.A. Dodgers and spent countless hours at the rink as an off-ice official. He proudly served as President of the booster club for 25 years and loved bringing his family to the ballpark.

He dedicated 50 years of hard work to Kranz Flowers and Gifts as a manager, grower, and laborer. Through it all, John remained a humble, kind, and selfless man who found joy in the simple things and deeply cherished his family.

John was preceded in death by his father, Edward; mother, Caroline; stepfather, Dimitri; brothers, Paul and Adolf; and his beloved granddaughter, Jordan.

He is survived by his wife, Deloris; sister, Alice; son, Brian (Sherry); daughter Tracy; grandchildren, Jolene (Marty), Molly (Garrett); and great-granddaughters, Kaileia and Khloe as well as extended family around the world.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.