Obituary: John Kendall Goldsmith

John Kendall Goldsmith, aged 81, died of COPD on March 29, 2026, at his home. A private family service will be held on March 31, 2026. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home. There will be no public memorial services.

His ashes will be combined with his life-long-love, partner and wife of over 45 years, Shirely Ann (Bauer) Goldsmith who died on December 24, 2008.

John was born on June 12, 1944, in Forsyth, Montana to Everett Earl and Ruth Elizabeth Goldsmith. The family later moved to a farm in the Crane and Midway communities south of Sidney to be near grandparents.

John attended Crane Elementary, 6 years, Midway Elementary, 2 years, Sidney Junior high and senior high, 4 years to graduate in 1963. He married the love-of-his-life, August 31, 1963.

After a brief period with the local Safeway Superstore, he began 23 years of service (4 years Sidney, 19 years Great Falls) as a station agent with Frontier Airlines in November of 1963 until the airline’s closure in August of 1986. After 3 years in real estate appraisal and sales, he became the Mall Manager of the Westgate Mall in Great Falls and served in that capacity for 21 years before retiring in June of 2010. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping in his early years and later building and enjoying “moms’ cabin” and spoiling grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever possible.

He is survived by daughters Ruth (Jim Frey); Jill Keough (Ron); son, Ben Goldsmith (Azusa); grandchildren, Thomas Abbott, (Sandy), JD Frey, Todd Keough, Nicholas Keough, Aiko Goldsmith, Alex Goldsmith, and Michelle Miller (Dan). Great-grandchildren, Jameson Abbott, Madison Abbott, Ryleigh Abbott.

John was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Shirley; son, Ken.

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