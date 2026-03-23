Obituary: Johnny "John" McCray Williams Sr.

Johnny (John) McCray Williams Sr., 71, passed away on March 9, 2026. He was born on April 26,1954, at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana, to Sylvia Williams (Vanderhoof) and Harry Williams, both of whom preceded him in death along with his daughter Brandi Percival (Woods-Williams).

John is survived by his daughter, Stacy Williams, and his son, Johnny Williams Jr.; five grandsons; and two great-grandchildren, all of whom brought him tremendous pride and joy. He also leaves behind his partner Robin Barber and his “fur babies,” Turbo and Annie along with his cousins he grew up with.

John had a deep love for cars and was rarely happier than when he was tinkering, fixing, or working with his hands. He was known for helping those he cared about without hesitation — if you needed something and he could make it happen, he would. Though he could be gruff at times, those who knew him best understood that beneath the tough exterior was a man with a deeply loyal heart who cared fiercely for his family and friends.

His greatest happiness came from spending time with his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. He will be remembered for his willingness to give, his strength, and the steadfast way he showed up for the people he loved.

John’s memory will live on in the lives he touched, the lessons he passed down, and the love he gave so freely.

A small family service will be held along with a Celebration of Life which will be announced and held at a later warmer date.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.