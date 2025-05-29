Obituary: Joseph Allen Baumgardner

Joseph “Bummy” Allen Baumgardner of Great Falls, MT passed away on May 21st, 2025, in Great Falls, MT at the age of 81. Born on June 9th, 1943, in Latrobe, PA to Joseph Allen and Esther Irene (Caldwell) Baumgardner. Though he was born in Latrobe, Joseph was raised in Derry, PA where he graduated from Derry High School in 1961.

He went on to enlist in the U.S. Air Force in 1962 and retired after 20 years of service as a Master Sergeant in 1982. After leaving the Air Force, Joe attended Weber State University in Ogden, UT where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business and Administration/Management in 1998. After graduating from College, Joseph worked for TRW, now known as Experian, as well as the IRS.

Joseph relocated to Great Falls, MT, where he met the love of his life, Sonja Austad. The couple were married on July 21, 2017, sharing their lives and spending 7 years together. Joseph loved to sing and go to church in his free time; faith and music were a big part of his life. When he wasn’t going to church, he could also be found reloading bullets and getting ready for hunting.

He is survived by his loving wife Sonja Baumgardner; his sons Jeffery Allen (Jacksonville, NC), Devin Lee (Heber City, UT), and Tyler Dean (Syracuse, UT) Baumgardner; brother Tom Baumgardner (Titusville, FL); along with his 3 grandsons, 1 great grandson, 1 granddaughter, & 2 great-granddaughters along with several nieces and nephews.

