Obituary: Joyce Irene Korin

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joyce Korin, our beloved sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, who departed this life on June 18, 2025, two days before her 78th birthday. She left this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, strength, and love. Joyce was born in Lewistown, Montana on June 20, 1947, to Ralph and Mabel Walker. She grew up working on the family farm and attended school in Benchland and Moccasin. After graduating, Joyce married Henry (Hank) Preshinger. Upon their divorce she made a home for herself and her two children, Twyla and Duane, in Great Falls.

As a single mother of two young toddlers, her independence and hard work created a foundation of determination and pride. Twyla and Duane never lacked for anything they needed and always knew mom was working tirelessly to provide the life she wanted them to have. The high expectations she set and the resolve she demonstrated have instilled in them both a core of resilience.

She found joy in the simple things such as quilting, sewing, baking cookies, family gatherings, and the laughter of children - whether her own - or the hundreds of little lives blessed to enter her home. Affectionately known as "Joycee," she spent her life loving and caring for children running Tiny Tot Day Care Center in Great Falls for 42 years. She nurtured and guided countless children with patience, warmth, and a heart full of compassion. Her day care was more than a place of learning, it was a home away from home, where every child was treated as family.

Her dedication to early childhood development extended beyond her own business as she was an active leader in the local and state daycare association, always striving to improve the standards of care and advocate for children and fellow caregivers. Joyce was also passionate about classic stock Mustangs and was an active member of the Treasure State Mustang Club. With her late husband Harold Gannon, she ran Mr and Mrs Mustang competing in car shows across the state. Many of these memories involved using Duane and Twyla as free labor, which led to numerous hours of laughter and shenanigans!

After the passing of her second husband, Joyce married Dale Korin, which, in turn, blessed her with two more children. It was her privilege to be an integral part of raising Meghan and Doug. Sharing parenting brought her a new sense of purpose and joy.

After retirement, Joyce and Dale enjoyed the quiet mountain town of Neihart. For many years, her days were filled with quilting, friends, and being involved in the community as a volunteer and city council person. Most nights included a Jeep ride to look for wildlife. They would always keep count of how many and what kind! These meaningful hours together brought her peace and a sense of connectedness to nature. Joyce enjoyed hanging out and working with Dale in the garage, and she could always be found right beside him helping any way she could. Her strength and gentle presence will be deeply missed but forever remembered.

The family would like to give thanks to the staff at the Sapphire and Ruby House for their loving care for Joyce these last years.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Dale; her children, Twyla Lusk, Duane (Shannin) Preshinger, Meghan (Alan) Sinner, and Douglas (Ashley) Korin; eight grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by siblings, William, Susan (Mike), and David (Susan). Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Jim, Betty, and Larry; and her son-in-law, David Lusk. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Boys and Girls Club, Toby's house, or the Children's Museum.

The family will have a private burial in Stanford on Wednesday. There will be a celebration of life at the Schnider Funeral Home on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

