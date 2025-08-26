Obituary: Joyce Lena Milem

Joyce Lena Milem, aged 75, passed away on August 21, 2025. Joyce was born on March 2, 1950, in Davenport, Iowa to Hazel Isenberg Hiebing and Gale Isenberg. On December 6, 1969, she married Robert (Bob) Milem. Together they raised two children, Janelle and Eddy, both of Great Falls, MT. Robert and Joyce were married and sealed together in the Dallas Temple as husband and wife for time and for eternity along with their two children, Janelle and Eddy on May 23, 1987.

Joyce grew up in Iowa, where she made many treasured memories, especially Christmases spent at her Grandpa Isenberg’s home surrounded by aunts and uncles. She especially loved watching the bubble lights on the Christmas tree. One year, when the newspaper printed “The Night Before Christmas,” Joyce carefully clipped it out, and for many years afterward, she read it to her brothers and sisters.

Her Mom taught her that family was very important, and, for Joyce, family was always at the center of her life. She instilled in her children the value of togetherness and encouraged family gatherings throughout the years. A recent highlight was a family trip to Yellowstone National Park, where Joyce was able to share precious time with many of her siblings.

One of Joyce’s greatest joys was being “Gran”. She delighted in spending time with her grandchildren—Seth, Chloe, and Caleb—whether on boating trips, family excursions, or simple days spent together. Her love for her family and her joy in being surrounded by them will be remembered always.

Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Hiebing; her father, Gale Isenberg; her stepfather, Don Hiebing; her sister, Peggy Snow; Peggy’s husband, Ron Snow; her brother-in-law, Kenn Poe; her brother-in-law, Roger Drapeaux; her brother-in-law, Jimmy Hayes; and her sister-in-law, Sue Fleming Isenberg (wife of John).

She is survived by her loving husband, Bob; daughter, Janelle (John) of Great Falls, MT; son, Eddy (Margi) of Great Falls, MT; sisters, Sue Poe of Okeechobee, FL; Lynn Drapeaux of Davenport, IA; and Dotty Hayes of Okeechobee, FL; and brothers, Sonny (Weezie) Isenberg of Ogden, AR; John Isenberg of Searcy, AR; David (Janie) Isenberg of Ashdown, AR; Kevin Isenberg of Monroeville, AL; Paul (Malea) Isenberg of Magnolia, AR; and Craig (Lacetta) Isenberg of Conrad, MT; and cherished grandchildren, Seth Wallinder, Chloe Surak, and Caleb Surak.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1015 15th Ave. S., Great Falls, on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Mausoleum.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.