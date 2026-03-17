Obituary: Judith Arlene Woehler

Judith “Judy” Arlene Woehler, a woman of fierce loyalty, irreverent wit, and boundless spirit, passed away peacefully March 11, 2026. Born on June 20, 1940, in Dearborn, Michigan, to Stanley and Helen Allan, Judy grew up with a spark that would define her entire life.

Judy was a trailblazer, embracing the Women’s Liberation Movement, and stepping outside the traditional role of homemaker to pursue a career long before it was common. A graduate of Western Michigan University with a degree in Education, she married the love of her life, Jim Woehler in 1962. Together, they began their journey in Michigan, welcoming three children - Joan, Eric, and David. She balanced a deep love for her home with a drive to make her mark on the world.

In 1977, she traded Michigan for the Big Sky Country of Kalispell, eventually settling in Great Falls in 1987. Judy wasn’t just a worker; she was a creator, and an owner. Whether she was teaching sewing, running her own fabric store, owning a Curves, or guiding little ones at The Schoolhouse preschool, Judy poured her heart into everything she did. Even in her retirement, she refused to stay still. Judy continued to work at Barnes and Noble and Lincoln Elementary, she simply loved being around books and kids. When she wasn’t working, she was busy with Relay for Life, as a breast cancer survivor. She also volunteered at St. Ann’s Soup Kitchen and served on the board of the Children’s Receiving Home.

But if you really wanted to know Judy, you looked at her hands and her heart. She was a master with a needle and thread, famously knitting beautiful afghans for all seven grandchildren as they graduated. Everyone was always excited to try her latest recipe successes. One of her favorite places was on the deck with “Jimmy” and her sister Sue, sharing a Black Russian and a laugh. Her ultimate favorite was showing up for her grandkids. She never missed a grandchild’s milestone, ensuring each of them knew they were, quite simply, the best.

Judy joins her parents and her husband, Jim, in rest. Her legacy lives on through her children, Joan Milkovich, Eric (Carla) Woehler and David (Darcy) Woehler; her seven cherished grandchildren: Mark, Jack, Ali, Elise, Daniel, August (Sarah), and Alex (Jacob), and her furry friend, Cannon.

She will be remembered for her sharp mind, her fierce heart, and a spirit that could never be contained.

Service details will be posted at a later date. Any donations in Judith's name can be made to Toby's House Crisis Nursery.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.