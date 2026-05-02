Obituary: June Elizabeth Lazure

June Elizabeth (Maberry) Lazure, aged 94 of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Per her request, no services are being held. A private family burial will take place on Friday, May 8,2026, at Blue Mound Cemetery in Dawn, Missouri. June was born on November 15, 1931, in Dawn, Missouri to James Maberrry and Reva (Perry) Maberry. She graduated in 1949. She received her teaching certificate and taught school in Missouri and Montana.

June Maberry, met Robert (Bob) Lazure and were married on April 5, 1956, at Montclair Methodist Church in Belt, Montana. Terry L. Lazure was born February 25, 1957, and that was when June quit teaching and became a full-time stay-at-home mom the rest of her life.

Bennet L. Lazure was born October 31, 1963, in Great Falls, Montana. June enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom, she loved kids and enjoyed cooking. She was active in Home Demonstration club as well as Redeemer Lutheran Church. June’s husband Bob passed away January 1, 2019.

She is survived by her son Terry and his life partner Marie (Ringle) Lazure who lives in Helena, Montana; and her son, Ben Lazure who lives in Great Falls, Montana. Also survived by her brother, Tom Maberry of Harrisonville, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.