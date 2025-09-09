Obituary: Katheryn "Kay" Marie Sloan

Katheryn “Kay” Marie Sloan was born in Denver on April 13, 1934, to Thomas M. Meyer and Muriel (Nielsen) Meyer. She was joined by sister, Grace, in 1937. She grew up in Denver where the sisters prepped veggies from their Victory Gardens for the Aunties to can. They told stories of rationing through the war. They moved to Wheat Ridge, CO where she finished her last two years of high school, graduating in 1952. She started working for United Airlines a month later in the engineering department and moved to reservations later. After Grace graduated, the girls moved to San Francisco, both working for United. Grace stayed in California and Kay moved back to Colorado.

She married Frank Seitsinger in early 1955. They had one daughter, Viveca (Seitsinger) Arnst. They later divorced. She started with the Government in 1963 and was with USGS/Geophysics when the branch was moved to the Denver Federal Center. Kay was part of the team who moved to Vancouver, WA just before Mount St. Helen’s blew. She is in footage in the documentaries about the eruption. Her work also sent her on assignments to Reston, VA and Menlo Park, CA. She worked for the USGS/Geophysics for 30 years and retired as an administrative officer.

She had a dear group of friends she adored. They traveled to Alaska, Las Vegas, Cancun, Spain, and Morocco. She also visited distant cousins in Denmark. She would visit Valier, MT to see Viveca and grandkids, and go shopping, golfing, and lunching in Canada, plus trips to Glacier Park.

She was witty and wise. She played Tennis, golfed, skied, knitted, and walked her loved dogs. She moved to Montana in 2001 and was involved at Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center where she earned the 1,000-hour award. She also volunteered at Salvation Army (the volunteer of the year in 2014) and the Visitors Center.

Kay is survived by daughter, Viveca; grandson, Kevin; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Grace; and granddaughter, Erin (Arnst) Todak. Per her request, no services are planned.

Thanks to the good folks at Benefis Timbers and Cottages for caring and loving her, and Peace Hospice for caring and loving both Kay and Viveca.

Her pet causes for donations were any local pet rescues, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, and Special Olympics.

