Obituary: Kay Evelyn (Yeager) Brannen

Kay passed away quietly in her sleep with her husband at her side on February 20, 2024 at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Mt. Born in Great Falls, MT on February 16, 1944 to Sidney and Rosalie Yeager. Kay grew up in Shelby, MT. Graduating from Shelby High School in 1962, she could not wait to leave the State, but she was always a Montana-girl at heart. For two years she attended Colorado Woman’s College and for two years went to San Francisco State University, where she graduated with a BA degree in Sociology.

To obtain work, Kay took a competitive test along with 500 other students. She was one of two student selected by Alameda County (i.e., Oakland, CA) to be trained as a Computer Programmer. After working for several years, Kay and her college roommate, Linda Homer, went on the trip of a life-time, spending six months traveling in Europe.

Returning home, Kay went to work in Honolulu, HI and later to Washington, D.C., where she met and married her husband, Patrick Brannen (It must have been a good marriage as it lasted more than forty-eight glorious years.) On December 22, 1976 Kay gave birth to a beautiful daughter, Kristin. Kay continued to work at various computer jobs as a Government employee and as a consultant to the Government.

Then Kay and her business partner, Dick Haller, started a Management Consultant firm working with the Department of Energy. After retiring, Kay prepared personal income tax returns for H&R Block and later for AARP. She also became a Certified Financial Planner and an Enrolled Agent for IRS.

Kay is survived by her husband Patrick Brannen, daughter Kristin Keeling (Robert Keeling), three grandchildren Jack Keeling, Matt Keeling and Patrick Keeling, and her sister Diane Leavitt (Phil Leavitt).

