Obituary: Kenneth Louie Jorgensen

Kenneth Louie Jorgensen, life-long resident of Great Falls, Montana, passed way from several declining health issues on March 2, 2026, at 86 years old. He was born on January 8, 1940, to L. Kenneth and Mary M. (Kuntz) Jorgensen.

He grew up on the Westside of Great Falls and lived on the same property for over 85 years. He attended Franklin Elementary School, was in the first graduating class from West Junior High School and graduated from Great Falls High School in the class of 1958.

In October of 1964, he married Julie Ann Elliott at St. Gerards Catholic Church in Great Falls. They were married for over 61 years. In 1968, their first son, Kenny was born followed by a second son, Korey, in 1970.

In his early years, Ken drove truck on several road construction projects; then, began a career as a faithful public servant. First with the Montana State Highway Department, then the City of Great Falls Street Department and finally retiring from the County Road Department as Superintendent.

He was fascinated with technology and taught himself how to use the computer, but when he wasn’t on the computer, he had a fishing pole in his hand. Time at the cabin on the Missouri River with his family and friends was his happy place. He was a big tease and just loved making people smile and be happy. He was a very caring and loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather to Tierra, Teagan, Kaden, Kaleb and Avery. He will be forever deeply loved and missed by all his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, L. Kenneth and Mary M. Jorgensen; sister, Margaret C. (Jorgensen) Wilkes; brother-in-law, Raymond Wilkes; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his wife, Julie; son, Kenny Jorgensen; daughter-in-law Tonya Jorgensen; Tierra and Kaleb Jorgensen; son, Korey Jorgensen, Teagan, Kaden and Avery Jorgensen; as well as in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family greatly appreciates all the wonderful home care provided by the team at Stillwater Hospice of Great Falls.

Services will be on April 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.