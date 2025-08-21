Obituary: Kimber Lee (Vidal) Azure

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Kimber; wife, daughter, mother, daughter, daughter in law, sister, niece and friend.

Kimber passed away after an extended illness in the early morning hours of August 18, 2025, at Benefis Hospital with her husband Mark at her side.

Kim will be deeply missed by the many who knew and loved her. Kim's love language was kindness, always giving to others to help them even when she was struggling. She loved deeply, unselfishly and always had a heart for the underdog. She was strong and fought to the very end to stay with her husband and family. She would never give up no matter what, but God called her home when she least expected it. Kim had a deep faith in God and knew that she would be with Him along with other family and friends that went on before her; Her faith never wavered.

Kimber was preceded in death by her daughter Shelby Joanne Casey; grandmother and grandfather Frandsen; uncles Roger Frandsen and John Wheatley; father-in-Law Robert Lee Azure, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Kimber is survived by her husband Mark Azure of Great Falls; children Olivia Gehrke of Grand Ronde, OR and Forrest Denton of Great Falls; mother Joanne Caudle of Dorena, OR; father Enrique Vidal of Los Angeles, CA; brother Henry Vidal of Great Falls; aunts Unetta Townsend of Ellensburg WA and Nancy Frandsen of Lincoln; Uncle Jim Frandsen of Lincoln; mother-in-law Starr Azure of Great Falls and her Godmother Amy Redding of Great Falls. She is also survived by her many brothers-in-law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends all too numerous to name.

To think of Kimber is to smile, she was an Angel among us all. She is no longer tied to her earthly body and to ponder where she is now is to see that beautiful smile and those Angel wings flying free eternally.

There will be a memorial service announced at a later date and a Celebration of Life planned for the coming Spring.

