Obituary: Larry Dean Berger

Larry Dean Berger, aged 77, of Simms, Montana, passed away on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2025–a day that now carries both sorrow and deep reflection for those who loved him. Larry was born on May 13, 1948, in North Bend, Oregon. He was baptized into Christ and confirmed in his Christian faith. Larry proudly served our country for 20 years as an aircraft jet mechanic in the United States Air Force. He carried that same dedication and quiet strength into the rest of his life, showing up for his family in steady, dependable ways that will never be forgotten.

He was a man who found joy in the simple things. Whether he was out fishing, rock hounding, or spending time on his computer, Larry was most content when life was calm and familiar. He loved being outdoors and never passed up the chance to enjoy nature. Some of his happiest moments were spent with his dog by his side, celebrating his Christian faith, or sharing time with his family.

Larry’s greatest pride was his family. He is survived by his sons, Joshua (Lana) McCurdy, Tyrell (Lisa) McCurdy, Lyle (Amanda) Pfleger, and Patrick (Jenna) Wenzel; his brother, Jim (Judy) Berger; and his cherished grandchildren, Jude, Lena, Logan, Jaden, Lola, Charles, and Peyton. Each of them carries forward pieces of his humor, his strength, and his quiet way of showing love. He will be remembered for his steady presence, his simple joys, and the comfort of just being “Grandpa” or “Dad.” Though he may not have always said a lot, the love he had for his family was always understood.

A memorial service will be held on April 11, 2026. at 10:00 a.m. at Mountain View Lutheran Church in Great Falls, Montana. There will be a reception to follow at The Lions Club in Simms at 1:00 p.m. Those wishing to remember Larry, please designate those gifts to Mountain View Lutheran Church, 800 Sacajawea Drive, Great Falls. He will be deeply missed, always remembered, and forever a part of the lives he touched.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.